* June services PMI at 51.8, lowest since January
* Employment sub-index weakest in 3 months
* Weak manufacturing, slowing services seen prompting
stimulus
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 3 Activity in China's services
sector slowed to its lowest in five months in June, a private
survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economy still needs
further policy support despite some signs of steadying.
Beijing has rolled out a suite of measures since last year,
including interest rate cuts, to prop up growth, but economists
worry that persistent weakness in exports and the property
sector combined with high local government debt will keep the
world's second-largest economy under pressure.
The headline HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for June fell to 51.8 from 53.5 in May, hitting its lowest since
January but still indicating expansion for the 11th straight
month.
A reading above 50 points indicates growth on a monthly
basis, while one below that points to contraction.
The new business sub-component fell to 52.2, an 11-month
low, from 54.4 in May, while the employment sub-index fell to
its lowest in three months and indicated jobs were being shed.
"In the service sector, business activity, new orders and
employment all expanded at slower rates, while optimism towards
the business outlook also moderated," said Annabel Fiddes, an
economist at Markit.
A similar HSBC/Markit factory survey released on Wednesday
showed activity contracted for the fourth straight month in June
but at a slower pace than in May, fueling hopes that that sector
may be slowly bottoming out.
"The persistently weak performance of manufacturers combined
with a slowdown in the service sector is likely to prompt the
authorities to introduce further stimulus measures to ensure
growth momentum improves in the second half of the year and to
reach the GDP growth target of around 7 percent," Fiddes said.
The HSBC readings bucked the findings of official factory
and services surveys earlier this week, pointing to growing
uneveness in conditions even for companies competing in the same
sectors.
The official factory survey showed activity expanded
slightly in June while growth in the services sector sped up.
The official surveys focus on large, state-owned firms, and
the private ones on small and mid-sized companies which are
facing tougher financial and operating conditions.
Growth in China's services companies has been more resilient
than at its ailing factories, but the sector had shown signs of
succumbing to the broader economic cooldown in recent months.
The services sector has accounted for the bigger part of
China's economic output for at least two years, with its share
rising to 48.2 percent last year, compared with the 42.6 percent
contribution from manufacturing and construction.
Last month, China's central bank cut lending rates for the
fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that
some banks must hold as reserves, but economists remain wary
about the outlook given erratic global demand for China's
exports and fears of a collapse in its volatile stock market.
Economists and market participants expect the central bank
to ease policy further to support growth.
The government is due to release second-quarter gross
domestic product data on July 15 and many economists expect
growth to dip below 7 percent, which would be the weakest
performance since the global financial crisis.
Weighed down by the property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local debt, China's economic growth in 2015
is seen slowing to around 7 percent - the weakest annual
expansion in a quarter of a century.
Property prices and sales have shown signs of improving in
recent months, at least in big cities, but investment remains
weak with bureaucratic delays frustrating Beijing's efforts to
get big infrastructure projects off the ground.
