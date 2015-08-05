(Adds details)
* July Caixin services PMI hits 53.8, highest since Aug 2014
* New business sub-index rises to 54 from June's 52.2
* Employment sub-index edges up, price pressure up slightly
* Services may help economy as factory sector struggles
BEIJING, Aug 5 Activity in China's services
sector expanded at its fastest pace in 11 months in July, thanks
to stronger new business, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
a welcome development at a time factories in the world's second
largest economy are struggling.
The services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by
Caixin/Markit rose to 53.8 from June's 51.8. The July level is
the highest since August 2014 and marks a 12th straight month of
expansion.
A reading above 50 points indicates growth on a monthly
basis, while one below that points to a contraction.
A sub-index measuring new business jumped to 54.0 from
June's 52.2 while the employment sub-index also edged up,
indicating increased hiring on stronger new businesses.
Both input prices and selling prices increased in July,
indicating a slight pick-up in inflationary pressure.
The Caixin PMI report did not specify if there was an impact
on the services sector from the crash in the country's stock
markets from mid-June. A sharp rally early in the year had
boosted performance for banks and brokerages, and gave a much
needed lift to the cooling economy.
The official services PMI released on Saturday showed that
activity quickened slightly in July from the previous month.
The relatively resilient services sector could help offset
some downward pressure on the economy as the manufacturing
sector struggles to cope with weaker demand at home and abroad.
The final Caixin/Markit factory survey showed activity
contracted the most in two years in July while the official PMI
showed manufacturing growth unexpectedly stalled.
The official surveys focus on large, state-owned firms,
while the private ones measure activity across small to
medium-sized firms, which are facing tougher financial and
operating conditions.
The services sector has accounted for the bigger part of
China's economic output for at least two years, with its share
rising to 48.2 percent last year, compared with the 42.6 percent
contribution from manufacturing and construction.
The government has taken a series of steps since last year
to try to put a floor beneath sputtering economic growth,
including accelerating infrastructure spending and repeated
reductions in interest rates and banks' reserve ratio. But
growth is still expected to moderate this year to around 7
percent, the slowest in a quarter of a century.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)