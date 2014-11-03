(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, Nov 3 China's services sector grew at
its slowest pace in nine months in October as a cooling property
sector weighed on demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to
signs of fragility in the world's second-largest economy.
The services sector has been more resilient than the
manufacturing sector and is creating more jobs, which partly
explains why the government has so far refrained from more
aggressive policy easing in supporting the slowing economy.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 53.8 in October from September's 54.0, which was
the weakest reading since January, the National Bureau of
Statistics said.
But it was still comfortably above the 50-point mark that
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
The sub-index of new orders inched up to 51.0 in October
from September's 49.5, which was the lowest since December 2008.
"Sub-indices for sectors such as railway transport and real
estate remained below the 50 point and market demand weakened,"
the bureau said.
The sub-index measuring employment fell to 48.9 in October -
the fourth straight month when it was below 50, and was down
from September's 49.5.
An official survey published on Saturday showed China's
factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in
October as firms fought slowing orders and rising costs in the
cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth
outlook is hazy at best.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the
third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial
crisis, even as the government rolled out more stimulus measures
to avert a sharper slowdown.
The two surveys suggest a further loss of economic momentum
heading into the fourth quarter. Analysts had already expected
full-year economic growth to miss the government's full-year
target of around 7.5 percent, even after it rolled out a series
of support measures.
Still, top policymakers have issued a steady stream of
reassurances about the economy in recent weeks, citing among
other things a strong services sector and a still resilient
labour market.
Policy measures so far this year include accelerated
construction of railway and public housing projects, cuts in
reserve requirements (RRR) for some banks and loosening of
restrictions on property purchases to support the cooling
housing market.
The services sector made up 46.1 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, surpassing the secondary sector - manufacturing
and construction - for the first time, as the government aims to
create more jobs and boost domestic consumption.
