BEIJING Oct 1 Growth in China's services
industry steadied in September, an official survey showed on
Thursday, helping offset persistent weakness in manufacturing
which has been weighing heavily on the world's second-largest
economy.
The services industry has been the lone bright spot for the
economy in the last few years, helping to cushion a prolonged
downturn in the factory sector, but it too has begun to show
signs of fatigue in recent months as consumers grow more
cautious.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) stood at 53.4, the same pace as in previous month,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in activity
on a monthly basis, while one below that points to a
contraction.
China's economy is gradually slowing from a breakneck
double-digit pace in past decades, as Beijing tries to reform
its growth model from a reliance on heavy manufacturing and
exports to one with a more vibrant services sector.
However, a spate of weak data in recent months and company
warnings of slowing sales have fueled fears it is at risk of a
harder landing, roiling global financial markets.
The government expects economic growth to ease from 7.3
percent in 2014 to 7 percent in 2015, which would mark the
slowest rate in a quarter of a century.
A slump in financial services activity following this
summer's stock market crash could put a further dent in that.
Some economists believe current growth levels are already
much weaker than official data suggest.
The services sector has accounted for the bigger part of
China's economic output for at least two years, with its share
rising to 48.2 percent last year, compared with the 42.6 percent
contribution from manufacturing and construction.
