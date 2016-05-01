BEIJING May 1 Activity in China's services industry expanded strongly in April, but at a slightly slower pace than in March, an official survey showed on Sunday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.5 in April, easing from the previous month's reading of 53.8 but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)