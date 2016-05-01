BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BEIJING May 1 Activity in China's services industry expanded strongly in April, but at a slightly slower pace than in March, an official survey showed on Sunday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.5 in April, easing from the previous month's reading of 53.8 but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
LISBON, May 17 Portugal is preparing to change the law to allow banks to deduct billions of euros in impairments from their tax bills over 15 years, a move that could sharply boost lenders' capital ratios, the senior government official in charge of taxation said.