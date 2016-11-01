BEIJING Nov 1 Growth in China's services sector
accelerated in October at a faster pace than in the previous
month, an official survey showed on Tuesday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) stood at 54.0 in October, compared to the previous month's
reading of 53.7 and well above the 50-point mark that separates
growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent
weakness in exports that is dragging on the world's
second-largest economy.
The economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third
quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target, fueled
by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a
red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of
debt.
