BEIJING May 31 Growth in China's services
sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official
survey showed on Wednesday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) stood at 54.5 in May, compared with 54.0 in April and
above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction
on a monthly basis.
The services sector accounted for over half of China's
economy last year as rising wages give Chinese consumers the
opportunity to shop, travel and eat out more.
China's policymakers are counting on growth in services and
consumption as they try to rebalance the economic growth model
from its heavy reliance on exports and investment.
