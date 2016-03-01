BEIJING Activity in China's services industry expanded in February but at a slower pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Tuesday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 52.7 in February, down from the previous month's reading of 53.5 but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

