Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
BEIJING Activity in China's services industry expanded in February but at a slower pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Tuesday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 52.7 in February, down from the previous month's reading of 53.5 but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.