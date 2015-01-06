* HSBC services PMI hits 3-month high in Dec
* Suggests services more resilient than manufacturing
* Analysts still expect more stimulus as economy cools
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Jan 6 China's services sector grew at
its fastest pace in three months in December as new orders
remained strong, a private survey showed, an encouraging sign of
strength even as manufacturing activity slows and the property
market softens.
The robustness in the services sector contrasted sharply
with surveys last week which showed Chinese factories were
struggling at the end of 2014, suggesting a further loss in
economic momentum.
Those findings reinforced expectations that more stimulus
measures are on the cards, either in the form of more liquidity
injections by the central bank, interest rate cuts or reductions
in the amount of reserves banks must hold to encourage them to
lend.
"Given the traditional industrial sector is still under
pressure, more policy loosening is necessary," said Zhou Hao,
ANZ economist in Shanghai.
"Recent moves by the central bank showed they actually kept
a relatively loosening policy stance to lift growth, even though
they seem to not want to send a strong easing signal."
The HSBC/Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI)
picked up to 53.4 last month from November's 53.0, well above
the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction in
activity on a monthly basis.
A sub-index measuring new business cooled slightly to 53.9
in December from a 2-1/2 years high of 54.2 in November, but
remained well in expansion territory.
The labour market was also buoyant, with the employment
sub-index hitting an 18-month high as companies expanded.
Chinese leaders suggested last year they could tolerate somewhat
slower economic growth as long as labour markets remained
healthy.
But services firms were not so optimistic on the outlook. A
sub-index for business expectations for the year ahead dipped to
the lowest level since August 2014, with many firms saying
increasing competition was dampening their pricing power.
"The services sector continued to hold up well amidst the
manufacturing downturn, providing some counter-weight to the
downward pressures on the economy," said Qu Hongbin, chief China
economist at HSBC.
"We continue to believe that there is insufficient demand in
the overall economy and more (policy) easing measures are
warranted in the coming months."
FLAGGING GROWTH
A similar official survey released last week showed similar
strength, with the services PMI rising to 54.1 in December from
November's 53.9. That survey focuses more on larger, state-owned
firms.
Hurt by a sagging housing market as well as slowing domestic
demand and investment, China's economy is expected to grow at
its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, with annual growth seen at
7.4 percent.
With weakness in property and fixed investment expected to
persist for much of this year, and bad loans likely to rise,
some economists have urged Beijing to set a 2015 growth target
of 7 percent for 2015, compared with 7.5 percent for 2014.
After saying for months that China doesn't need any big
economic stimulus, the central bank unexpectedly cut interest
rates in November for the first time in more than two years to
support growth.
It has also loosened some lending restrictions to persuade
banks to make more loans and injected funds into the banking
system in an attempt to bring down high funding costs.
Those moves may have bought the central bank some time to
see if conditions improve, though many economists still expect
more rate cuts as well as reductions in banks' required reserve
ratios (RRR) this year.
