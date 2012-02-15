BEIJING Feb 15 China still needs to
prevent a rebound in consumer inflation, which faces upward
pressures from loose global liquidity and commodity prices, the
People's Bank of China said on Wednesday.
In its monetary policy implemention report for the fourth
quarter of 2011, the central bank said it will use a mix of
policy tools, including interest rates, to maintain reasonable
credit growth while keeping a lid on inflation.
The central bank expects the broad M2 money supply to grow
14 percent this year.
The gradual slowdown in China's economy will help to contain
inflationary risks and help the country's structural
adjustments, the central bank added.