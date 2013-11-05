Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
BEIJING Nov 5 China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will maintain its prudent policy-setting with timely fine-tuning to keep the economy on an even keel while warding off inflationary risks.
The People's Bank of China said it will use various policy tools to guide reasonable growth in credit and social financing, it said in its third-quarter monetary policy report published on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
It urged banks to strengthen their liquidity management and warned that the economy will undergo a long deleveraging process.
The central bank also pledged to push forward interest rate and currency reforms while prevening systemic risks in the economy. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)
* Announces the resignation of Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman of the board of the Co
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.