BEIJING Dec 31 China will continue prudent
monetary policy and keep policy consistent and stable in 2014,
central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday.
Zhou reiterated in a new year message that China will push
forward financial reforms while making policy more pre-emptive
and coordinated next year, according to a statement on its
website, www.pbc.gov.cn
The central bank said earlier that China will achieve
reasonable growth in credit and social financing while keeping
appropriate liquidity to support economic growth.
