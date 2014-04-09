BEIJING, April 9 China will fine tune its policies in line with changes in the economy, but the room for the government to take steps to support growth is getting smaller, the country's top economic planning agency said on Wednesday.

While ensuring growth remains on track, the government will step up supervision of local government debt raising and stop illegal fund raising activities, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said in a report evaluating the implementation of the country's 12th five-year plan (2011-2015).

Monetary policy should effectively prevent inflation and maintain financial market liquidity and keep market interest rates at appropriate levels, it said.

China will quicken pace of yuan convertibility on the capital account and further enhance two-way fluctuations in the yuan exchange rate, the NDRC said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)