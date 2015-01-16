BEIJING Jan 16 China will keep economic growth in a reasonable range this year and push forward fiscal reforms on taxes and overseas investment, top planning agency said on Friday.

The government will take measures to further boost domestic demand in 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

It will also aim to keep stable growth in investment and improve policies to stabilise foreign trade.

(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)