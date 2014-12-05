BEIJING Dec 5 China will continue to implement
pro-active fiscal and prudent monetary policy in 2015, official
Xinhua news agency quoted the country's Politburo meeting as
saying on Friday.
China will also keep economic growth at a reasonable range
next year, Xinhua said on its official Weibo microblog.
The Politburo is a top decision-making body of the ruling
Communist Party.
The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Nov. 21
for the first time in more than two years to shore up flagging
economic growth. Most economists believe it is not a question of
whether Beijing will roll out more support measures but when,
with many expecting both further interest rate cuts and
reductions in banks' reserve requirement ratios(RRR).
