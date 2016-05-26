BEIJING May 26 The People's Bank of China will keep policy slightly loose to support the economy, which still faces downward pressure, the China Business News said on Thursday, citing a central bank report.

"It's objective and appropriate to keep China's monetary policy generally prudent with slight loosening," the newspaper said.

The central bank has said it will maintain prudent monetary policy with a loosening bias.

The central bank will create a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment for reforms, it said.

Growth of China's broad M2 money supply is likely to slow in the coming months, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)