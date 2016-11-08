BEIJING Nov 8 China's central bank said on
Tuesday that it will maintain ample liquidity and achieve
reasonable growth in money supply and credit, while taking steps
to control asset bubbles and financial risk.
The People's Bank of China would maintain a prudent monetary
policy, fine-tuning in a preemptive and timely way, it said in
its third-quarter monetary policy implementation report.
The central bank would create neutral and appropriate
monetary and financial environments for structural reforms, it
said.
The central bank conceded that the overall leverage in the
economy was still climbing and financial risks were growing.
(Reporting by China monitoring desk, Jake Spring and Kevin Yao;
Editing by Nick Macfie)