a day ago
China c.bank says it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy
July 4, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

China c.bank says it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue to implement a prudent and neutral monetary policy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will use various policy tools to keep liquidity basically stable and will guide reasonable growth in credit and social financing, it said in a statement summarising the second-quarter monetary policy committee meeting.

The central bank reaffirmed that the yuan would remain basically stable and it pledged again to continue making interest rate and exchange rate reforms.

The central bank also said the country's economic and financial operations were basically stable, but it would closely monitor changes in international capital flows. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)

