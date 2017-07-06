FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
PBOC says will strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
Commodities
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Breakingviews
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
Venezuela
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
July 6, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in an hour

PBOC says will strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 25, 2013.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that it would strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates and improve the efficiency of its medium-term lending facility, standing lending facility and reverse repo operations in 2017.

In a report on financial market development in 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would increase the yuan's flexibility against the dollar, actively guide and stabilise market expectations and balance cross-border capital flows.

It would also study and steadily push forward financial regulatory reform and improve the stability of financial institutions, as well as appropriately deal with some high-risk institutions this year.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.