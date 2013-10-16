* PBOC to keep prudent policy with fine-tuning
BEIJING, Oct 16 China's central bank said on
Wednesday it will keep monetary policy largely stable but warned
that rising capital inflows are putting pressure on credit
expansion.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), in the wake of data
showing robust bank loan growth in September, said it will stick
to its prudent policy with some fine-tuning and keep banking
system liquidity at appropriate levels.
"We must realise that bank lending has increased at a
relatively fast pace recently and the rising trade surplus as
well as massive foreign exchange inflows have also added more
pressure on credit expansion," the central bank said in a
statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
"We will continue to implement prudent monetary policy and
make appropriate fine-tuning and pre-emptive adjustment."
Chinese banks made 787 billion yuan ($128.6 billion) worth
of new yuan loans in September, higher than a forecast of 650
billion yuan and more than August's 711.3 billion yuan, central
bank data showed on Monday.
Large foreign exchange purchases by the PBOC, which
regularly intervenes in the market to slow yuan rises, amount to
creation of base money and can fuel inflation unless the central
bank soaks up the excess yuan injected into the system.
China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest
-grew by $160 billion in the third quarter, one of the largest
increases on record, the central bank data showed, signalling
sustained inflows despite a dip in exports in September.
"We will flexibly use a mix of various monetary tools to
manage banking system liquidity and guide reasonable growth in
credit and total social financing," the PBOC said.
Strong credit expansion in recent months showed that the
central bank may have loosened control on bank lending following
a liquidity crunch in June. Analysts have warned that the
expansion could fan property bubbles and long-term inflation
risks.
Separately, Zhou Wangjun, deputy director of pricing
department of the National Development and Reform Commission -
the top economic planning agency - said on Wednesday that
China's annual inflation will be under 3 percent this year.
The government has a 3.5 percent inflation target for 2013.
In September, the annual pace quickened to 3.1 percent, a
seven-month high, from 2.6 percent in August.
The central bank also pledged to move ahead with reforms to
liberalise bank deposit rates in a step-by-step way. It freed up
bank lending rates in July.
The central bank said it has not changed change the policy
stance on real estate sector.
"We will continue to implement the differentiated credit
policies for the property sector and will actively meet the
credit demand from first-home buyers," it said.