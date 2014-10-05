BEIJING Oct 5 China's central bank said on Sunday it will use various monetary tools to maintain adequate liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.

In a statement to summarize the third-=quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It also noted that China's economic growth remained within a reasonable range.

Policymakers have rolled out a series of stimulus measures this year as economic growth momentum shows signs of faltering.

