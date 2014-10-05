(Adds background)
BEIJING Oct 5 China's central bank said on
Sunday it will use various monetary tools to maintain adequate
liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.
In a statement to summarize the third-quarter monetary
policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said
it would continue to implement a prudent monetary policy, while
pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.
It also noted that China's economic growth remained within a
reasonable range.
The statement comes after policymakers have rolled out a
series of stimulus measures this year as economic growth
momentum falters. Many analysts believe more measures may be
needed in coming months if the government wants to meet its 2014
economic growth target of around 7.5 percent.
China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in eight
months in September after new orders shrank for the first time
since the 2008 global financial crisis, exposing more weakness
in the world's second-largest economy.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edged down to 54.0 in September from 54.4 in August, the
National Bureau of Statistics said, but still well above the
50-point mark demarcating growth on the month from a
contraction.
The central bank has often reiterated its "prudent" monetary
policy stance this year - the catch word used since late 2010 to
encapsulate at first modest policy tightening and then modest
loosening following the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)