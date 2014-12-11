(Adds comment, detail)
BEIJING Dec 11 China's monetary policy will not
be too tight or too loose next year as authorities try to
sustain a reasonable pace of growth in the economy, which faces
considerable headwinds, state media cited the government as
saying on Thursday.
The economy faces relatively big downward pressure in 2015,
the Xinhua news agency cited the government as saying after its
annual Central Economic Work Conference, where authorities chart
the growth blue-print for the following year.
Investment will remain a key driver of growth as authorities
ensure that exports, consumption and investment - also known as
the three horse carriages for growth in China - play equal
parts in powering the economy, Xinhua said.
"There will be greater focus on monetary policy being
appropriately tight or loose," Xinhua cited the government as
saying as it reiterated that monetary policy will be kept
"prudent" and fiscal policy "pro-active".
Policies would be fine-tuned in a targeted way, Xinhua said,
without further details.
The conference followed what had been a rocky year for
China. Its annual economic growth is forecast to slip to a
24-year low of 7.4 percent as cooling domestic investment and a
slowing housing market take their toll.
To stoke growth, the central bank surprised markets by
cutting interest rates on Nov. 21 for the first time in more
than two years.
But in a sign that a further cooling in the economy cannot
be avoided, economists who advise the government have
recommended that China lower its economic growth target to 7
percent in 2015 from this year's 7.5 percent.
State media did not comment on next year's growth target,
which is likely to be announced at an annual parliament session
in March, except to say that it should be set at a "reasonable"
level.
"We should actively adapt to a 'new normal' in economic
development and keep growth in a reasonable range," Xinhua cited
the government as saying.
China will also pursue change in several areas next year
including reforming prices and monopolies, the government was
quoted as saying.
Analysts at Shenyin and Wanguo Securities said the media
reports suggested that more policy loosening in China was
imminent.
"Even though there was no mention of further loosening,
(policy) is without a doubt on the tight side," the Chinese
securities firm said in a note as it repeated its bet that China
may cut rates by as many as three times in the next year.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Robert Birsel)