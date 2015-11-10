(Adds details, background)
SHANGHAI Nov 10 China will deliver a slew of
economic and financial reforms over the next five years, which
will help the yuan become an international currency
by 2020, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in an
article.
The reforms will also include improving central bank
communications and guiding market expectations to enhance
monetary policy, Zhou wrote in the Caixin article published on
the magazine's website.
Zhou said the government will strengthen supervision of its
financial system to prevent "systemic risk", explaining China's
proposed 13th Five-Year economic plan for the years 2016 to
2020.
The comments around policy priorities come amid growing
doubts in global markets about China's commitment to see through
comprehensive financial reforms.
Those doubts were sparked after Beijing intervened in the
stock markets during a share price rout that started in June and
saw the main Shanghai Composite Index plunge as much as
40 percent.
Beijing has also intervened in its currency market after an
abrupt devaluation by the central bank in August caused
widespread worries over the yuan's future value.
Zhou said China will foster new mechanisms to promote
financial liberalisation and development, as well as "enhance
the efficiency of the financial system to serve the real
economy."
"It will effectively use and develop financial risk control
tools, and reduce levels of leverage so as to prevent systemic
risk," he said.
Zhou pledged to improve central bank communications on
policy intentions, but didn't offer details on whether policy
makers will provide routine briefings to accompany rate
announcements similar to other developed economies.
