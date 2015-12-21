* China to expand aggregate demand, push reform - source
* Says China will expand budget deficit, cut tax in 2016
* Says China will reduce overcapacity, property inventories
* China's monetary policy needs to be more flexible
* Fiscal policy needs to be more forceful next year - state
media
(Adds analyst comment)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Dec 21 China will make its monetary
policy more flexible and expand its budget deficit in 2016 to
support a slowing economy, state media said on Monday, citing
top leaders who wrapped up an important meeting and vowed to
push forward "supply-side reform".
The annual Central Economic Work Conference is keenly
watched by investors for clues on policy priorities and main
economic targets for the year ahead.
"The pro-active fiscal policy needs to be more forceful and
the prudent monetary policy needs to be more flexible," state
radio said, citing a statement after the conference.
The closed-door meeting called for tax cuts and a gradual
expansion China's fiscal deficit ratio, it reported.
The government aims to keep economic growth within a
"reasonable range" next year, state radio said without giving
specifics.
The report came after a source with direct knowledge of the
meeting, which began on Friday, said China would keep its
economic policies accommodative in 2016 to help support the
slowing economy.
The government will take steps to expand aggregate demand
while pushing forward "supply-side reform" next year, said the
source who briefed a small group of reporters about the meeting.
"We need the economy to grow at a certain pace in order for
structural reform to be carried out," said the source, who
requested anonymity.
The People's Bank of China has maintained a prudent monetary
policy since 2011, raising or cutting interest rates in line
with shifts in the economy. The pro-active fiscal policy has
been in place since the depths of the global crisis.
The PBOC has cut interest rates six times since November
last year and reduced banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR),
or the amount of cash that banks must set aside as reserves.
The government has also stepped up spending on
infrastructure projects and eased restrictions on home buying to
boost the sluggish property market.
"Considering the strong headwinds in economic growth, we
might have further RRR cuts and benchmark rate cuts so we
maintain our call that there may be four RRR cuts and two more
benchmark rate cuts in 2016," said Yang Zhao, Chief China
Economist at Nomura.
"SUPPLY-SIDE REFORM"
Top leaders also pledged to push forward "supply-side
reform" to help generate new growth engines, while tackling
factory overcapacity and property inventories.
The source said both China's and the world's economic
recoveries are expected to be "L-shaped", implying a sustained
period of modest growth that follows a sharp slowdown.
"Because we realise that will be an 'L-shape', you cannot
only use demand-side policy to drive the economy," the source
said.
The government will expand its budget deficit next year and
cut tax to help reduce burdens on companies, said the source.
Steps will be taken to reduce overcapacity and property
inventories, the source added.
The government has been struggling to reach its economic
growth target of about 7 percent this year, despite a raft of
policy easing steps in recent months.
President Xi Jinping has said China must keep annual average
growth of no less than 6.5 percent over the next five years to
hit a goal of doubling gross domestic product and per capita
income by 2020 from 2010.
"Supply-side reform means to increase the efficiency of
major sectors, or the combination of allocation of sectors like
labour and capital, but I don't think it'll be effective to
boost economic growth in the short term," said Zhao at Nomura.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Judy Hua, Sue-Lin Wong and Kevin
Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes, Robert Birsel)