* Data shows firms hoard cash instead of investing it
* Shows policymakers the limits of monetary policy
* They conclude further rate, RRR cuts redundant-sources
* China learning from experience of Japan, EU
* Policy insiders say 6.5 pct growth a bottom line
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Aug 29 On the face of it, China's
central bank has room to cut interest rates to try to lift the
economy, but sources say evidence companies and banks are
hoarding cash has reinforced policymakers' view there is no
major benefit in easing policy further.
The reluctance has also been shaped by the experience of
Japan and the European Union. Despite much more aggressive
easing policies than China, including negative interest rates,
they have struggled to lift their economies out of the doldrums,
these sources said.
So unless China's economic growth is at serious risk of
falling below 6.5 percent, policymakers do not see the need to
reduce interest rates or bank reserves, known as the reserve
requirement ratio (RRR), they said. The sources are involved in
internal discussions of policy proposals and offer advice, but
are not part of the final decision-making process.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not respond to a
request for comment.
Beijing has already cranked up government spending this year
to support economic growth, but the view that policymakers see
limited dividend from cutting rates or the RRR could knock any
lingering market expectations for a near-term easing.
It is also likely to disappoint state-owned enterprises and
provincial governments, many of which are saddled with heavy
debts, while many private companies are reluctant to invest
right now given economic uncertainties, so cheaper credit may
not make much difference to them.
"The central bank is not prepared to cut RRR or interest
rates. The effectiveness of monetary policy is limited and we
will have to rely on fiscal policy," said a person familiar with
the PBOC's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Even with China's official lending rate at a record low of
4.35 percent, economic data shows that firms are depositing
money at banks rather than investing for the future, this person
said.
July money supply figures showed a sharp increase in cash
and short-term deposits and a much smaller rise in longer-term
deposits, a divergence economists say shows companies are
holding onto cash and banks are not lending all that they can.
China's relatively low interest rates should favour borrowing
and investing over saving, they said.
LIQUIDITY TRAP?
The current easing cycle began when the central bank cut
interest rates in November 2014. It subsequently cut rates
another five times and RRR for all banks five times.
That has left the financial system flush with cash and
interest rates low for borrowers, but has not pushed money into
areas of the economy most in need, raising concerns of a
"liquidity trap".
Household loans, mostly mortgages, accounted for more than
90 percent of new bank loans in July as corporate credit demand
faltered, central bank data shows.
That lowers the urgency for the central bank to cut interest
rates or RRR because the price and availability of cash do not
appear to be having the desired effect, the policy insiders
said.
While policymakers believe rate or RRR cuts yield limited
economic returns, they are also worried easing would weigh on
the yuan, which hit a six-year low last month, at a
time when financial markets are speculating about the next U.S.
rate rise.
Easing could also have other negative effects.
"Cutting interest rates could increase pressure on asset
bubbles as money flows into sectors outside the real economy.
Housing prices in some cities are still rising due to more
liquidity and loose monetary conditions," said another policy
adviser.
INEFFECTIVE?
Cutting rates would be an obvious incentive for companies to
borrow funds if they want to invest. But many private companies,
which account for 60 percent of overall investment, are either
reluctant to borrow of find themselves unable to get loans while
economic growth is uncertain.
Many banks shy away from lending to private firms because
they are seen as more of a credit risk than a state-related
entity that they assume would be bailed out by the government if
it was unable to pay its debts.
Private-sector investment grew at a record-low pace of just
2.1 percent in January-July compared with a year earlier, while
investment by state-owned firms jumped 21.8 percent as Beijing
boosted infrastructure and other spending to support the
economy.
Government spending overall rose 13 percent in the first
seven months of 2016, double the 6.7-percent pace of first-half
GDP growth.
Earlier this month, Sheng Songcheng, head of the PBOC's
Survey and Statistics Department, was quoted by China Business
News as saying China's fiscal deficit could rise to between 4
percent and 5 percent of GDP, up from the 2016 target of 3
percent.
To be sure, the sources said easing monetary policy would be
an option if economic growth unexpectedly dipped to near or
below 6.5 percent - a baseline needed until 2020 to meet
long-term GDP goals.
"Fiscal policy is definitely more effective than monetary
policy, but we cannot say monetary policy is ineffective," said
a senior economist at a top government think-tank.
"We won't allow growth to slip below 6.5 percent - it's a
bottom line," said the economist.
($1=6.6266 yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Mair and Neil Fullick)