BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports casualty at the Kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 29 China's central bank said on Sunday that it would keep policy steady with timely fine-tuning to cope with economic uncertainties while forging ahead with yuan and interest rate reforms.
China's economic performance and inflation remained stable but there would be "difficulties and challenges" ahead, the People's Bank of China said in a statement after a regular meeting of its monetary policy committee.
While maintaining prudent monetary policy, the central bank will make pre-emptive and timely policy fine-tuning to help stabilise economic growth, it said.
The central bank also pledged to push forward market-oriented interest rate reforms and improve the currency regime while keeping the yuan exchange rate basically stable.
Beijing has stepped up efforts to head off a sharp economic slowdown by quickening railway investment and public housing construction and introducing measures to help smaller companies.
Recent economic data has shown some of the impact of those policies, with factory output in August hitting a 17-month high and retail sales growing at their fastest pace this year.
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.