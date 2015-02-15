(Repeats late Friday story with no changes)
* Policymakers eye rate, RRR cuts, weaker yuan to support
growth
* Aim to keep economic growth around 7 percent this year
* Steady growth seen needed to keep job market stable
* Fear sharper slowdown may undermine public support for
reforms
BEIJING, Feb 13 Chinese authorities will cut
interest rates, increase liquidity and tolerate some currency
weakness to ensure the economy grows around 7 percent this year,
as they try to head off deflation and keep employment strong
enough to push on with reforms, policy insiders say.
Expansion of around 7 percent, expected to be unveiled as
the official 2015 target when parliament meets next month, is
seen as the minimum needed to stop unemployment from rising, a
key political goal as the leadership gets people accustomed to a
"new normal" of slower but more sustainable growth.
While top leaders have publicly eschewed major stimulus
measures they think would cast doubt on their reform
credentials, letting the economy, already growing at
quarter-century lows, lose further momentum could fuel job
losses and debt defaults among local governments and firms.
The government aims to put the economy on a more sustainable
footing over time by encouraging capital away from state
enterprises and into the more efficient private sector,
reforming the fiscal system and liberalising interest rates, but
such changes could slow growth in the short term.
"Restructuring the economy and changing the development
model will be very difficult if we don't have stable economic
growth," said an influential economist who advises the
government.
"We must guarantee the bottom line in growth. We should have
policy to support if the economic performance worsens."
Possible support includes more interest rate cuts to lower
the cost of credit, and further reducing banks' reserve
requirements in order to add more funds to the financial system.
Interest rates were cut in November, and the reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) was cut in early February. The
economists, who are familiar with the policymaking process,
expect another one or two rate cuts this year, while seeing up
to 4 cuts in the RRR to help offset the squeeze on market funds
from capital outflows.
The world's second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014,
its slowest rate of growth since 1990, and data so far this year
has consistently pointed to slowing momentum.
Exporters are struggling, the factory sector contracting,
and the services sector, at the vanguard of economic transition,
is losing momentum.
Policymakers are worried about deflation as consumer demand
falters and falling factory prices erode the profitability of
firms, undermining their ability to repay debt and invest.
"They have realised that downward pressures on the economy
are rising and deflationary pressures are rising. So the need
for loosening monetary policy to spur demand increases," said a
senior economist with a well-connected think-tank that advises
policymakers.
"There is still room for further cut in RRR and interest
rates," said the economist, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
WEAKER YUAN
There is also concern among policymakers that the yuan's
strength against currencies other than the U.S. dollar is
undermining competitiveness.
The yuan fell just over 2 percent against the
dollar in 2014 as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates at some point this year.
But it rose about 6 percent on a trade-weighted basis,
according to estimates by Standard Chartered Bank, including
strengthening against the yen and euro.
Any slide in the yuan could worsen net capital outflows,
which Swiss bank UBS estimates swelled to $160 billion in the
final quarter of 2014.
Traders think the central bank has been supporting the
currency recently to counter the capital outflows, and merely
stepping back would see the market push the yuan lower. Policy
insiders say the central bank won't go as far as deliberately
pushing it down.
"It's necessary for the yuan to weaken a bit, but we should
limit the scope of depreciation to avoid hurting confidence in
the economy," said another government economist.
