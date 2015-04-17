* China aims for 7 pct growth in 2015, a quarter-century low
* Some policy advisers calling for more stimulus
* Others call for structural reforms for sustainable growth
* Concern that monetary stimulus fuelling speculative bubble
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, April 17 With China's economic growth
heading for a quarter-century low, think-tanks and advisers to
the government are polarising into those calling for more
stimulus to arrest the slowdown and a rival camp emphasising
structural reforms as the route to sustainable growth.
The debate among the think-tanks, which influence
decision-making but do not wield direct power, is reflected in
the ambivalent mood music coming from China's leaders, who
accept the need to adapt to a "new normal" of slower but better
quality growth, while fretting that a deeper downturn could fuel
debt defaults, unemployment and social unrest.
To prevent growth from dipping below 7 percent, some
economists are urging Beijing to step up policy support on top
of the two interest rate cuts since November and a reduction in
the level of deposits banks must hold in reserve.
"Employment is a lagging indicator; if the slowdown
persists, it will definitely affect employment," said a senior
economist at a well-connected think-tank who declined to be
named.
"We still need to cut interest rates, bank reserve ratios
and taxes, (and) the exchange rate should become more flexible."
Employment is for now holding up despite signs of rising job
losses in some regions, including the rust-belt northeastern
provinces, which Premier Li Keqiang visited last week, pledging
to "stand up to" the downward pressure on the economy.
"The real downward pressure may be even bigger than the
headline figures," said an economist who advises the government.
"The biggest difficulty is not slowdown itself. Many
debt-laden firms cannot repay bank loans, and we must boost the
money supply as quickly as possible to reduce real interest
rates."
The economist called for deeper cuts to banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) this year, probably by 3-4 percentage
points from the current 19.5 percent, and some yuan depreciation
to help exporters.
Despite the rate cuts and lower RRR, falling inflation has
kept real borrowing costs high.
Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at the Industrial Bank, has
also called for yuan depreciation to support growth, but China's
leaders are concerned it would encourage a further outflow of
capital. Premier Li has ruled it out, even as he conceded that
the 2015 growth target won't be easy.
"They will have to cut interest rates and RRR and boost
investment, which may only provide a short relief for the
economy but cannot change the downward trend," said Lu.
BOOST OR BUBBLE?
But other advisers say Beijing should tolerate lower growth,
chastened by the experience of its last heavy stimulus programme
after the global financial crisis, which saddled state-owned
enterprises and local authorities with a mountain of debt, run
up sometimes for projects of doubtful value.
These advisers argue that reforms to make the economy more
efficient and responsive to market signals, which in the short
term means letting weak companies fail and unproductive jobs
evaporate, will produce better quality growth, while excessive
stimulus could promote dangerous asset bubbles.
"They (leaders) are worried about the economy, but policy
steps have limited effectiveness due to excessive investment in
the past," said an economist with a think-tank affiliated to the
National Development Reform Commission, the top planning agency.
Cai Fang, vice head of the Chinese Academy of Social
Sciences (CASS), a government think-tank, also wants more
emphasis on reforms. He advocates relaxing rules on family
planning and the household registration system, which ties
people's access to services to their residential status.
"We have used a variety of approaches to appropriately
stimulate economic growth, but they are apparently not very
useful," he told a high-level conference last month.
"That will make policymakers realise that they cannot use
traditional means to boost economic growth potentials and must
look to reforms to unleash dividends."
Those dividends should include government's long-term goal
of reducing the burden of debt in the economy, while excessive
stimulus risks further inflating speculative bubbles.
"If we pump out more money through monetary policy, it will
spur further crazy rises in the stock market," said another CASS
economist. "The government is riding a tiger."
