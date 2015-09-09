SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China will strengthen fiscal
policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up reform of its
tax system to support the economy, the Ministry of Finance
said, joining other steps by authorities to re-energise
sputtering growth.
The ministry will accelerate major construction projects,
bring in private financing through increased use of the public
private partnership (PPP) model, standardize the management of
local government debt and reform taxes, it said in a statement
late on Tuesday.
Chinese policymakers have stepped up efforts to revive an
economy growing at its slowest pace in decades, with a 40
percent plunge in mainland stock markets since mid-June roiling
global financial markets.
On Tuesday, data showed China's imports tumbled in August,
raising concerns about the health of the world's second-largest
economy and its contribution to global growth.
"We will accelerate the implementation and improvement of
proactive fiscal policy and related measures, do timely fine
tuning, and speed up reform measures to support stable growth
and promote continued healthy economic development," the finance
ministry statement said.
Government departments have joined Beijing's efforts to
support the economy. The National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) approved two railway projects on Tuesday with
a total value of nearly 70 billion yuan ($11 billion), the
latest move to support infrastructure projects to boost growth.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, has
also conducted a slew of monetary easing measures since the end
of last year, cutting interest rates several times and banks'
required reserve ratios (RRR).
($1 = 6.3672 Yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)