(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
* Beijing aims to ease pressure on currency and forex
reserves
* China's forex reserves down 11 pct since June 2014
* Sees hitting 7 pct growth target as best solution -sources
* Stepping up fiscal policy to support growth -sources
* Markets seen sceptical if growth over-rides reform aims
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 17 China's policymakers think they
can stem a rapid rundown of their foreign exchange reserves and
ease pressure on the currency by pump-priming the economy to
meet this year's growth target, sources involved in policy
discussions said.
Beijing will channel funds mainly into infrastructure
projects, including railways, roads and airports, and the
central bank will cut interest rates and bank reserve
requirements, policy insiders say, reigniting fears of reverting
to an old stimulus playbook at odds with an official drive to
reform the economy.
"If we can stabilise growth, yuan depreciation expectations
could be changed," said an influential economist who advises the
government.
"We need to stabilise growth by stepping up fiscal policy
support," he said.
The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
But meeting an arbitrary growth target might not satisfy
global markets, who are increasingly worried that imbalances in
the economy are not being addressed.
Beijing, mindful of the lessons learned in 2008-09 when a
massive stimulus package saddled the economy with debt, may
assess spending plans more carefully this time and make sure
projects are financially sound, policy insiders say.
A report by Citi economists said policymakers risked a
deeper "recession", which they defined as a significant increase
in unemployment and excess capacity, if stimulus favoured
investment rather than encouraged a shift to consumption-driven
growth.
The economists said they feared that "even if a timely
fiscal stimulus is implemented, its composition is likely to be
such that excess capacity in the traditional industries and
sectors is enhanced, thus avoiding an early recession only by
raising the risk of a later but deeper and longer recession".
The signals are that spending will be directed to
traditional engines. China's top planning agency, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has approved about 800
billion yuan ($126 billion) of railway, port and highway
projects so far this year.
Government spending jumped 26 percent in August from a year
earlier as Beijing tries to re-energise flagging growth.
"Investment faces big downward pressure, and it's difficult
to boost exports, while there is more room to manoeuvre on
fiscal policy," said an economist at a well-connected
think-tank.
The world's second-largest economy, which is heading for its
slowest growth in 25 years, grew at an annualised 7 percent over
the first half of 2015, stronger than many expected, but data
suggests it has lost momentum in the third quarter.
FOREX WORRIES
The central bank has been using its foreign exchange
reserves since mid-2014 to support the yuan, but pressure on the
currency has intensified since a surprise devaluation on Aug.
11.
In the face of a surge in capital outflows, the central bank
sold down its forex reserves by a record $94 billion in August,
taking the cumulative drop to $436 billion, or 11 percent, since
a June 2014 peak of $3.99 trillion.
The yuan-buying intervention has also tightened liquidity
conditions, forcing Beijing to cut reserve requirement ratios
for banks, to release funds into the market.
"It will be troublesome if market expectations (for the
yuan) become one-sided," said a senior economist at a top
government think-tank.
Premier Li Keqiang has repeatedly said the yuan will be held
basically stable and there was no basis for more depreciation.
"He is obviously worried," said the think-tank economist.
China may see further declines in its reserves, which are
still the world's largest, if pressure on the yuan and capital
outflows persist because of domestic weakness or external
factors such as a U.S. rate rise.
Analysts differ on the minimum reserves needed to ensure
sufficient cover for imports and debt, with some government
economists putting it at $2 trillion.
China will conduct checks on firms' foreign exchange buying
to prevent speculation and step up a crackdown on illegal
cross-border money transactions, an official at the country's
foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
"We should strengthen supervision on FX outflows, but it's
far from reaching a stage that we employ real capital controls,"
said the influential economist who advises the government.
The credibility of Beijing's economic forecasting could be
critical to stemming the outflows, especially as top leaders
meet in October to determine the next five-year plan for
2016-2020.
Sources have said the plan is likely to maintain a growth
target of about 7 percent, driven by a previous goal to double
GDP in the 10 years to 2020.
"Their determination to safeguard this year's growth target
is great" said a government economist.
"So is the difficulty," he added.
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Will Waterman)