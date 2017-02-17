(Adds details)
BEIJING Feb 17 China's central bank said on
Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas
including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret
over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the
rapidly growing economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said it will keep the
yuan currency basically stable while maintaining a prudent and
neutral monetary policy.
"We will increase monitoring of corporate debt risk, bank
asset quality and liquidity, abnormal stock market fluctuations,
use of insurance funds, property bubble risks...and cross-border
capital flows," the central bank said in its fourth-quarter
monetary policy implementation report.
China has relied on rapidly increasing credit to fuel
economic growth in recent years, but policymakers have begun to
point to the threat of asset bubbles forming.
Home prices rose rapidly in many Chinese cities last year,
leading to new restrictions on purchases and lending in dozens
of cities since October.
The central bank said on Friday that China should restrict
lending for property market speculation and build a long-term
mechanism for the healthy development of the housing market.
Top leaders in December vowed to focus on controlling
financial risks this year, and the central bank has moved to a
tightening bias in recent months, including raising the rate on
the unofficial policy rate on Feb. 3.
The PBOC on Friday also said it will increase two-way
flexibility of the yuan while keeping the currency basically
stable.
China's yuan fell 6.5 percent last year against the dollar
and is expected to weaken further this year, as policymakers
respond with tighter restrictions on capital outflows.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)