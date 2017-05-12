* China c.bank to maintain prudent monetary policy
* Eyes on shadow banking risks
* Will keep deleveraging, fending off risks
* Will limit funds flowing to speculative housing purchases
BEIJING, May 12 China's central bank said on
Friday it will maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy
and keep liquidity basically stable, reinforcing its intent to
dampen speculative investment while keeping the economy
adequately funded.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will also
strengthen oversight to prevent risks in shadow banking,
including asset management products, according to its
first-quarter monetary policy implementation report.
The PBOC said it will continue to push for deleveraging to
fend off financial risks, but with appropriate "speed and
rhythm" to stabilise market expectations.
It pledged to provide necessary liquidity support for
"reasonable growth of credit" -- a potential response to market
fears of a liquidity squeeze.
Indeed, the PBOC showed its willingness to provide
longer-term credit into the market on Friday as it moved to
inject fresh funds through a medium-term lending
facility.
China's top leadership has identified curtailing financial
risks as a top priority this year. Regulators have stepped up
efforts to clamp down on irregularities and to close potential
loopholes, with China's fast-growing $7.7 trillion shadow
banking sector in regulatory focus.
The PBOC also said it will restrict credit flowing into
speculative housing purchases, as China continues its battle
against dangerous price bubbles in the biggest cities.
China's banking regulator also said on Friday it is paying
special attention to real estate loans to small and medium-sized
developers, and lending in smaller cities, amid worries of
property-related financial risks.
Official data on Friday showed China's banks unexpectedly
extended more credit in April than in the previous month, but
household loans fell in a sign authorities are walking a tight
rope as they try to tamp down debt risks without throttling the
economy.
