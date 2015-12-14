BEIJING Dec 14 China's Politburo, a top
decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, has promised
to keep the country's economic growth within a "reasonable"
range in 2016, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.
The authorities will "appropriately expand domestic demand"
while pushing structural reforms to improve productivity in the
long term, Xinhua cited a meeting of the Politburo as saying.
More steps will be taken to help companies lower costs,
tackle property inventories and prevent financial risks next
year, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)