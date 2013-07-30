* Politburo holds 1st meeting since Q2 GDP data released
* Statement reaffirms reforms, restructuring are coming
* Says growth must remain in a "reasonable range"
(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, July 30 China's politburo, the
country's top decision-making body, pledged on Tuesday to keep
economic growth stable in the second half by fine-tuning
policies, while pressing ahead with reforms and restructuring,
the official Xinhua news agency said.
A meeting of the body, presided over by President Xi
Jinping, was the first since official data showed economic
growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter from 7.7
percent in the first three months of 2013.
Tuesday's comments were the latest in series by top leaders
affirming their policy stance for the world's second-largest
economy, which has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters.
"The central authorities will continue to coordinate the
multiple tasks of stabilising growth, restructuring the economy
and promoting reforms," Xinhua said, citing a statement released
after the politburo meeting.
China's economy faces "extremely complicated domestic and
international conditions", the leadership concluded, according
to Xinhua.
Top leaders have made clear they will accept a slowdown in
growth to push attempts to restructure the economy away from
dependence for growth on exports and manufacturing, and towards
one driven by consumption and services.
However, they have indicated that annual growth should not
be allowed to slip below 7 percent.
"We should grasp the direction, intensity and rhythm of
macro-controls to keep the economic performance within in a
reasonable range," the politburo said.
While the statement reaffirmed current fiscal and monetary
policies, it said that "based on changes in the economic
situation, we will pre-emptively fine-tune policies in a timely
way and increase financial support for the real economy."
'HUMAN-CENTRED' URBANISATION
The government will also push "human-centred" urbanisation
and promote stable and healthy development of the real estate
sector, it added.
China plans to bring 400 million people to its cities over
the next decade. The country will steadily loosen its rigid
residence registration, or hukou, system that keeps people from
getting access to basic welfare services outside their official
residence area.
Analysts in a Reuters poll have forecast China's annual GDP
growth will slow to 7.4 percent in the third quarter before
stablising in the final quarter of 2013. Full-year growth is
forecast at 7.5 percent, in line with the official target.
The State Council, China's cabinet, has pledged to increase
investment in affordable housing for poor families. It has also
announced policies to support small- and medium-sized
enterprises as well as efforts to speed up development in
energy-saving industries and the telecoms sector.
Leaders are expected to hold the third plenum of the 18th
Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in October to
set their economic agenda for the next decade. The plenum may
also include some political reform.
Historically, third plenums have been a springboard for key
changes in China. One such session, in the 1990s, spawned
sweeping economic reforms introduced by then-Premier Zhu Rongji.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)