* Politburo says to use policy mix to keep growth steady -
Xinhua
* Will create favourable conditions for structural reforms
* SOE, financial reforms vital for cutting overcapacity,
debt
BEIJING, July 26 China's top leaders pledged on
Tuesday to keep economic growth steady in the second half of the
year, while creating favourable conditions for supply-side
reforms, state media reported.
The government will use a combination of policies to "strive
to maintain stable economic development trends", the Xinhua news
agency said, citing a meeting of the Politburo, a top
decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.
"The downward pressure on the economy is still relatively
large and we must attach great importance to some potential
risks," Xinhua cited those at the meeting as saying.
The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.7 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier, steady from the first
quarter but still the slowest pace since the global financial
crisis.
China aims for annual growth of 6.5-7 percent in 2016.
The government will be flexible in adjusting polices to help
create a favourable environment for supply-side structural
reforms, Xinhua cited the meeting, chaired by President Xi
Jinping, as saying.
Authorities will continue to implement a proactive fiscal
policy and a prudent monetary policy, Xinhua said.
Reforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the financial
sector will be vital for cutting overcapacity and debt levels,
it said, adding that the government would improve policy
transparency and stabilise market expectations.
China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically
stable, and will also guide reasonable growth in credit and
social financing, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel)