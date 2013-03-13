BEIJING, March 13 China's pork prices have fallen 16.2 percent since late January as supply exceeds demand and the downtrend will persist in the near term, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.

The government closely watches changes in the market and takes steps to prevent excessive declines in pork prices, the NDRC, the country's top economic planning agency, said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn.

"The market situation under which supply exceeds demand could persist for some time," the NDRC said.

China's annual inflation quickened to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February, driven by a 6 percent jump in food costs. Pork, a staple meat, is a key component of the consumer price index.

The report on the prices came shortly after the discovery of about 6,000 dead pigs in the Huangpu River. It was not clear if there was any connection to the fall in prices.

