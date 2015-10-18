BEIJING Oct 18 China could tailor its financial
regulations to help boost poorer regions, as part of efforts to
raise 70 million people out of poverty, a senior central bank
official said.
The government could use differing reserve requirement
ratios, re-lending, re-discount and differing regulations, to
encourage financial institutions to increase support for poor
areas, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People's Bank of
China, said.
Pan's remarks, which were made Friday at a poverty reduction
forum jointly held by the central bank and the State Council,
were carried in a statement published by the central bank on
Sunday.
Internet finance, industry investment funds, venture capital
and private equity should also be directed towards poverty
elimination efforts, Pan said.
China's President Xi Jinping told the forum that the
government wants to lift the country's 70 million people out of
poverty by 2020, according to state television. That averages a
rate of a million people a month.
"To bridge the development gap between urban and rural areas
is a difficult challenge for us. To build a moderately
prosperous society in an all-around way is the goal of all
Chinese people. None of them can be left behind," Xi said.
Those earning less than 2,300 yuan ($362) annually fall
below the poverty line in China, according to the National
Bureau of Statistics.
($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard
Pullin)