UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
BEIJING Oct 11 China's economy showed positive changes in the third quarter and the country's debt risks are under control, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech in Macau on Tuesday.
The government will take effective measures to ensure stable and healthy development of the property market, and will reinforce differentiated, city-based real estate policies, Li said in the speech broadcast live on state television.
China is fully capable of maintaining medium- to high-speed economic growth, Li said.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's posted a current account surplus in April for the second straight month, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as record harvests boosted exports and helped limit currency losses during a deepening political crisis.