SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday China has the confidence and ability to deal with risks and challenges to its economy, according to a statement on the central government's website.

He also told a meeting of overseas Chinese business people that the main economic indicators had stabilised and positive signs are emerging in the world's second-largest economy, adding that it has performed reasonably in the first half of the year.

His comments come after an extraordinary weekend of policy moves to help stabilise China's stock market, which has seen a dramatic 30 percent slide since June.

