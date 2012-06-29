(Adds background, details)

BEIJING, June 29 China's industrial profits fell for the second straight month in May as the world's No 2 economy slows on slackening domestic and external demand.

Industrial profits fell 5.3 percent last month from a year earlier to 390.9 billion yuan ($61.5 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after a 2.2 percent annual drop in April.

The Chinese economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in more than three years this quarter due to the festering euro zone debt crisis and a sustained domestic property tightening campaign that has lasted for more than two years. The NBS is scheduled to announce second-quarter GDP growth on July 13.

In the first five months, profits of industrial companies were down 2.4 percent from the same period last year to 1.8 trillion yuan, the agency added in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.

Profits of ferrous metal miners slumped 56.9 percent while those of chemical industries fell 23 percent in the first five month, the NBS said.

Petroleum refining, coking and nuclear fuel processing sectors swung into losses in the first five months, compared with gains in the same period of 2011, it said.

However, power generators and agricultural byproducts producers enjoyed strong profits despite the general weakness.

The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, contracted for an eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009.

A Reuters poll this week indicated that China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) is likely to fall to seven-month lows in June, compounding market concerns that the world's second-largest economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than previously expected.

The official PMI will be released on Sunday morning. ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Ken Wills; Editing by Kim Coghill)