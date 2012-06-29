(Adds background, details)
BEIJING, June 29 China's industrial profits fell
for the second straight month in May as the world's No 2 economy
slows on slackening domestic and external demand.
Industrial profits fell 5.3 percent last month from a year
earlier to 390.9 billion yuan ($61.5 billion), the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after a 2.2 percent annual
drop in April.
The Chinese economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace
in more than three years this quarter due to the festering euro
zone debt crisis and a sustained domestic property tightening
campaign that has lasted for more than two years. The NBS is
scheduled to announce second-quarter GDP growth on July 13.
In the first five months, profits of industrial companies
were down 2.4 percent from the same period last year to 1.8
trillion yuan, the agency added in a statement on its website,
www.stats.gov.cn.
Profits of ferrous metal miners slumped 56.9 percent while
those of chemical industries fell 23 percent in the first five
month, the NBS said.
Petroleum refining, coking and nuclear fuel processing
sectors swung into losses in the first five months, compared
with gains in the same period of 2011, it said.
However, power generators and agricultural byproducts
producers enjoyed strong profits despite the general weakness.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, contracted for an
eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices
turning in their weakest showing since early
2009.
A Reuters poll this week indicated that China's official
purchasing managers' index (PMI) is likely to fall to
seven-month lows in June, compounding market concerns that the
world's second-largest economy is stuck in a deeper and longer
downturn than previously expected.
The official PMI will be released on Sunday morning.
($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Ken Wills; Editing
by Kim Coghill)