BEIJING Dec 27 China's industrial profits rose 24.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 from a year ago to 4.66 trillion yuan ($735.43 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The growth marked a slight slowdown from 25.3 percent in the first 10 months, in line with slowing economic growth.

($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)