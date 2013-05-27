GLOBAL ECONOMY-China factories hum in shadow of debt risk, Moody's raises global outlook

May 31 China's industrial engine cranked up again in May, reassuring investors worried about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it grappled with debt risks and tried to shake off a stinging ratings downgrade from Moody's Investors Service. Moody's sees an improving global outlook even as it warned of a slowdown in China later in the year as liquidity-tightening measures take effect.