China stocks rise, but gains pared as investors weigh new trading rules
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
BEIJING May 27 China's industrial firms made total profits of 1.61 trillion yuan ($262.6 billion)in the first four months of 2013, up 11.4 percent from the same period a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
In April, profits were 436.7 billion yuan, up 9.3 percent from the same month last year, NBS said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn ($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; editing by Jonathan Standing)
May 31 China's industrial engine cranked up again in May, reassuring investors worried about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it grappled with debt risks and tried to shake off a stinging ratings downgrade from Moody's Investors Service. Moody's sees an improving global outlook even as it warned of a slowdown in China later in the year as liquidity-tightening measures take effect.