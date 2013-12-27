BEIJING Dec 27 Profits earned by Chinese
industrial firms rose 9.7 percent in November to 707.5 billion
yuan ($116.5 billion) from a year earlier, slower than the
annual growth of 15.1 percent in October, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
For the first 11 months of 2013, industrial profits totalled
5.33 trillion yuan, up 13.2 percent from the same period a year
earlier, the bureau said on its website. (www.stats.gov.cn).
Profits had risen 13.7 percent in the first 10 months of the
year.
($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)