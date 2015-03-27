UPDATE 3-South Korea urges 'parallel' talks, sanctions to rein in North
* China seeks to settle disputes 'appropriately' (Adds U.S. position, comment from U.S. State Department)
BEIJING, March 27 Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell 4.2 percent in January-February from a year earlier to 745.2 billion yuan ($119.91 billion), compared with an annual fall of 8 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
The bureau always gives a combined profit figure for the first two months of each year to smooth out seasonal distortions caused by the long Lunar New Year holiday, when most companies shut down.
The Lunar New Year holiday began on Jan. 31 last year but started on Feb. 19 this year. ($1 = 6.2148 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* China seeks to settle disputes 'appropriately' (Adds U.S. position, comment from U.S. State Department)
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11 California Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday revised his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, raising total spending by 2.2 percent and increasing funding for schools and transportation, even as he warned that the state's economy likely cannot sustain the growth of recent years.