BEIJING, April 27 The combined profits of
industrial companies across China fell 1.3 percent in the first
three months of 2012 from a year earlier to 1.04 trillion yuan
($164.92 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Friday.
The decline follows a 5.2 percent drop in the first two
months, in line with slowing economic growth momentum.
China's economic growth is facing downward pressure as
exports slow and domestic demand struggles to pick up the slack,
partially due to Beijing's campaign to rein in the property
market.
The statistics agency attributed the drop to shrinking
external demand, rising input costs and a stronger yuan exchange
rate. The last period for which China reported a nationwide fall
in industrial profit was the first eight months of 2009.
It said the ferrous metal and chemical product industries
were particularly weak, with profits in the two sectors sinking
83.5 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively, in the first
quarter.
Petroleum refining, coking and nuclear fuel processing
recorded losses in January-March, compared with a profit in the
same period of 2011, the agency said in a statement on its
website (www.stats.gov.cn).
Companies in some other industries fared much better. Power
and heating suppliers reported a 28.3 percent rise in profit
while earnings in the oil and natural gas exploitation industry
grew 10.6 percent during the same period.
The agency's year-to-date profit figure covers industrial
companies with annual revenue above 20 million yuan.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, recovered slightly in
April from March, although not sufficiently to flag a return to
expansionary territory.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris
Lewis)