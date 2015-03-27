(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits
fell 4.2 percent in January-February from a year earlier as the
economy slowed and profit margins deteriorated, moderating from
an 8 percent drop in December but still the sharpest decline in
the first two months since 2012.
Industrial firms made a combined profit of 745.2 billion
yuan ($119.91 billion) in January-February, the National Bureau
of Statistics said on Friday.
It was the biggest drop in the period since profits fell 5.2
percent in early 2012.
He Ping, an official at the bureau, said that a 5.5 percent
decline in raw materials purchasing prices in the first two
months cut firms' costs by 564 billion yuan.
But a 4.6 percent drop in factory-gate prices cut their
revenues by 733 billion yuan, resulting in a net profit fall of
169 billion yuan.
"The pace of profit decline in January and February narrowed
by 3.8 percentage points from December and changed the trend of
an acceleration in profit decline since the fourth quarter," He
said.
The findings are largely in line with recent factory surveys
which suggest weaker demand is forcing companies to cut their
selling prices at a faster rate, eroding the benefits of cheaper
input prices. Overcapacity in many heavy industries and tougher
environmental measures are also pressuring some larger
firms.
Large and medium-sized Chinese steelmakers lost a combined
3.15 billion yuan in the first two months of the year as
consumption shrank, China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) Vice
Chairman Wang Liqun told an industry conference on Thursday.
The statistics bureau always gives a combined profit figure
for the first two months of each year to smooth out seasonal
distortions caused by the long Lunar New Year holiday, when most
companies shut down.
The Lunar New Year holiday began on Jan. 31 last year but
started on Feb. 19 this year.
In the first two months, profits of the mining industry
tumbled 62.6 percent from a year earlier, while combined profits
of electricity, heat, gas and water suppliers rose 29.8 percent.
Finance Ministry data showed last week the profits of
China's state-owned non-financial firms fell 21.5 percent in the
first two months of this year from the corresponding period last
year, hit partly by falling oil prices.
China's factory profits rose 3.3 percent last year from
2013, as its economic growth slowed to a 24-year low of 7.4
percent, underscoring deflationary pressures on manufacturers.
Chinese leaders have announced an economic growth target of
around 7 percent for this year, below the 7.5 percent goal in
2014. Authorities are expected to roll out more stimulus
measures to avert any threat of a sharper slowdown.
($1 = 6.2148 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)