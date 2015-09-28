BEIJING, Sept 28 Profits at China's state-owned
firms fell 6.6 percent in the first eight months of 2015 from a
year earlier, the finance ministry said on Monday, quickening
from a 2.3 percent drop in the January-July period.
Profits of state-owned companies, excluding financial firms,
totalled 1.6 trillion yuan ($251.19 billion) in the
January-August period, the ministry said.
Revenues of state firms totalled 29.2 trillion yuan in the
first eight months, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, it said.
Firms controlled by local governments reported a 1 percent
drop in profits in the first eight months, which compared with a
3.6 percent rise in profits in the January-July period, it said.
Profits made by firms in transportation, electronics and
chemical sectors rose sharply, while earnings of firms in the
petrochemical, oil and construction materials industries
dropped, it said.
Companies in steel, coal and non-ferrous metal sectors
remained in the red, it added.
($1 = 6.3698 Chinese yuan renminbi)
