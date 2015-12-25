BEIJING Dec 25 Profits at China's state firms
dipped 9.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 from a year
earlier, after a 9.8 percent drop in the first 10 months, the
Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
Combined profits of state-owned enterprises totalled
2.04 trillion yuan ($315.18 billion) in the January-November
period, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
"The downward pressure on economic operations remains
relatively big, although there are signs of warming up in some
indicators," the ministry said.
Excluding financial firms, combined revenues of state-owned
firms fell 6.1 percent in the first 11 months from a year
earlier to 40.66 trillion yuan, the ministry said.
Companies in transportation, chemical and power sectors
reported a rise in profit in the January-November period, while
firms in oil, petrochemicals and building materials saw a drop
in earnings.
Firms in steel, coal and non-ferrous metal sectors continued
to suffer losses.
The government has been struggling to reach its economic
growth target of around 7 percent this year, which would be the
weakest pace in a quarter of a century.
($1 = 6.4724 yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)