BEIJING May 27 The combined profits of
industrial companies across China fell 1.6 percent in the first
four months of 2012 from a year earlier to 1.45 trillion yuan
($228.6 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Sunday.
The decline follows a 1.3 percent drop in the first three
months, in line with slowing economic growth.
China growth is facing downward pressure as exports slow and
domestic demand struggles to pick up the slack, partially due to
Beijing's campaign to rein in the property market.
The statistics agency, in a statement on its website
(www.stats.gov.cn), did not provide a reason for the fall.
For April alone, profits fell 2.2 percent on year to 407.6
billion yuan, it said. The ferrous metal industry was
particularly weak, with profits sinking 57 percent in the
January-to-April period.
Petroleum refining, coking and nuclear fuel processing
recorded losses in the first four months, compared with a profit
in the same period of 2011, the bureau added, without providing
details.
Some sectors recorded profit rises.
Power and heating suppliers reported a 20.1 percent rise in
profit while earnings in the oil and natural gas exploitation
industry grew 8.2 percent. Auto manufacturers reported an 8.7
percent rise.
The agency's year-to-date profit figures cover industrial
companies with annual revenue above 20 million yuan.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May
from a final reading of 49.3 in April. It marked the seventh
straight month that the index has been below 50, indicating
contracting economic activity.
The figures signal that the sluggish economic conditions of
the first quarter are set to continue throughout the first half
of the year in China's longest slowdown since the global
financial crisis.
($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan)
